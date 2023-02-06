Women's Basketball Player Believed To Be In Home Destroyed By Earthquake

A scary earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday morning

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck both countries and left over 1,500 people dead after it leveled numerous buildings. The death toll could rise even higher as rescuers try to search for more people buried under the debris.

Nilay Aydogan, who is a Turkish women's basketball player and a teammate of two WNBA players, was visiting a relative in the country during the time of the Earthquake and is believed to be in a house that was destroyed by it, according to her team.

The team is also currently trying to get updates from Aydogan's family, per a statement.

Thousands of other people in both countries were also injured due to this earthquake.

Hopefully, Aydogan will be found safely during this terrible tragedy.

We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this disaster.