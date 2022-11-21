Women's College Baseball Player Has Made NCAA History

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

History is going to be made in college baseball this year as one woman at Brown University is primed to become a trailblazer.

On Monday, the Brown Bears baseball team announced that Olivia Pichardo has officially made the varsity baseball roster for the 2022 season. Pichardo becomes the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I baseball roster.

In their shared video, which is going viral with over 100,000 views since this morning, Pichardo explained that she's been playing baseball since she was five years old but didn't have any female teammates as she grew up playing the sport.

Fans are congratulating Pichardo for making history in NCAA baseball:

"Can’t wait for a MLB woman again. It’s only been 100 years… it’ll be awesome and feels totally doable. Why does baseball have the only “girls” version of its sport in softball?" one user wrote.

"1) Amazing. Congratulations on signing a great player! 2) PLEASE put the merch back on sale, my daughter needs a Pichardo jersey and I need a cap!" wrote another.

"Breaking down barriers!" a third said.

It has been a long time since women and men played baseball together on the same field. Whether or not Olivia Pichardo finds success playing at Brown, she might be paving the way for other women to try their hand at the sport moving forward.