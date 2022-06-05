Women's College World Series Breaks Record: Fans React

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Saturday was a historic day for the NCAA Women's College World Series.

Yesterday over 12,500 fans showed up for the big Oklahoma-Texas and Oklahoma State-Florida games. That attendance mark set a single-day record for the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma pitcher Hope Trautwein rose to 20-1 after a 7-2 win over the rival Longhorns. Meanwhile, Kelly Maxwell rose to 20-4 as a starter as Oklahoma State knocked off the Gators.

The Sooners will play the winner of today's UCLA-Florida Game. The Cowgirls will face the winner of Texas-Arizona.

Fans were delighted to see how much bigger the game of college softball has gotten. Some have declared it to be the most underrated sport in America.

It probably helps that two of the teams still in the Women's College World Series are Oklahoma teams. The tournament is currently being held in Oklahoma City at the famed USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

If Oklahoma and Oklahoma City reach the Finals this week, we could see a new record broken for stadium attendance. The 13,000-seat capacity may not be enough to handle a Bedlam Series between the two teams.

It's clear that college softball is on the rise though. Perhaps we'll see the record broken again next year too.

Is softball the most underrated sport in college sports? Is it the most underrated sport of any kind in the U.S.?