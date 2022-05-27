Women's Tennis Player Receives Punishment For Throwing Racket That Bounced Into Stands

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Elise Mertens of Belgium serves the ball during her women's singles fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tennis star Irina-Camelia Begu got into some trouble this week when she threw her racket onto the ground at the French Open, which then bounced into the stands.

Today, the French Tennis Federation announced their punishment. Per ESPN, Begu has been fined $10,000 after being cited for unsportsmanlike conduct at Court 13 yesterday.

The 63rd-ranked Begu faced 30th-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round yesterday. During the third set, Begu tossed her racket away, which landed behind the referee and landed among spectators sitting courtside.

No one was injured, but tournament officials said a child was brushed by the racket. Begu apologized for her actions after beating Alexandrova and took pictures with the young fan later.

Irina-Camelia Begu was lucky to not get defaulted for her actions at the French Open. Some fans believe it's unfair that she only got off with a fine while other tennis players have been defaulted or suspended for similar actions.

But Begu is off to the Third Round of the French Open now. She will face Leolia Jeanjean in the third round with hopes of reaching the fourth for the first time since 2016.

After her actions on Thursday it seems like that Begu will face a lot of added opposition. Maybe even outright booing.

Do you think that the punishment for Irina-Camelia Begu is appropriate for her actions?