Women's Tennis Star Apologizes After Blaming Sponsor For Wardrobe Malfunction

Earlier this week, tennis star Bianca Andreescu made headlines when she openly criticized one of her sponsors.

During a U.S. Open match against Harmony Tan, Andreescu made it known she wasn't happy with an outfit that was provided to her by Nike. The flowing skirt appeared to mess with a few of her shots, leading to her decision to change.

"Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean it’s not my fault, it’s Nike’s fault,” she told the umpire. "This dress is so, so bad... I need to go (change), this is really bad."

Andreescu changed outfits and eventually took down Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1. Following the match, she offered an apology to her sponsor.

"It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn’t help,” she told reporters.

“But I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break, because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay.

“I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life!

Andreescu will now face off against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.