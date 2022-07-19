Women's Tennis Star Came Out As Gay On Monday

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The highest-ranking women's tennis player in Russia chose to open up about dating a woman Monday amid the country's widespread attempts to silence the LGBTQ community.

In an interview with YouTube video blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria Kasatkina replied "yes" to having a girlfriend. Adding that "living in the closet" would not be something she could do any longer.

Saying:

Living in the closet is impossible. It is too hard, it is pointless. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and [expletive] everyone else. ... I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, speak about it. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.

The tennis star's statement comes as Russian lawmakers continue to crackdown on the "promotion" of LGBTQ relationships. Banning gay relationships in television and film, as well as anything signaling "non-traditional sexual relations" to minors.

Kasatkina recently posted a photo to her social media profiles with Olympic silver medalist Natalia Zabiiako. Calling the Russian figure skater her "cutie pie."

Kasatkina is the No. 12 ranked women's tennis player in the world. Since coming out, she's received positive messages from a number of other people across the world who find themselves in similar situations.