Woody Johnson Has Message For New York Jets Fans

After a four-year hiatus from the franchise, New York Jets chairman Woody Johnson is back to lead 2021’s new-look squad.

Earlier this week, Johnson sent a pointed message out to the New York fanbase. Reiterating the familiar “have faith” mantra, the Jets executive called on fans to trust the process under this year’s new management.

“You’ve got to have faith,” Johnson said, per Jets insider Darryl Slater. “This is your team. You’ve probably had this team since you were 10, 11, 12. So you’ve had the faith. Do you see hope? And do you see leadership?”

Johnson posed a similar request to Jets fans back in 2017, right before he left the franchise to become the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Since then, the team has gone through two head coaches and zero winning seasons.

That being said, this could be a fresh start for Johnson and the entire New York organization.

While he was not involved in the hiring process, Johnson seems quite pleased with Robert Saleh as the team’s new head coach. This new head coaching hire paired with the No. 2 overall selection of highly-touted quarterback Zach Wilson has sparked some significant excitement around the Jets organization heading into the 2021 season.

“I feel something that’s going to be special, but it’s too early. We didn’t sign up for this to lose,” Johnson said. There’s a certain element of being a new owner [now], in a way. You have a chance to start a little bit anew.”

Looking to improve on last year’s disappointing 2-14 season, the Jets will take the field with a new attitude in 2021.