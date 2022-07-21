World Chess Champion Announces Stunning Decision

BEVERWIJK, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 27: Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway competes against Fabiano Caruana of USA during the 83rd Tata Steel Chess Tournament held in Dorpshuis De Moriaan on January 27, 2021 in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Magnus Carlsen, world chess champion, has dominated the sport since winning his first title in 2013 - a title he's defended ever since.

However, it appears the streak is coming to an end.

Carlsen announced on his podcast, the Magnus Effect, this week that he won't be defending his title.

“I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain,” Carlsen said Wednesday, as transcribed by The Washington Post.

The all-time great doesn't see much incentive in continuing to defend the title, citing the format of the World Chess Championship as a primary source of frustration.

He also revealed winning his fourth and fifth title "meant nothing to him." He was simply happy he didn't lose.

“I was satisfied with the job I had done. I was happy I had not lost the match. But that was it,” he added.

This isn't too shocking in the chess world.

Top winners usually become unmotivated after winning a number of titles. It also doesn't help that the separation between the game's elite and great players is widening.

Congratulations to Magnus for a great career. Perhaps we'll see him return at some point down the road.