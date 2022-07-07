World Cup Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Selling Alcohol

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has made a decision on selling beer inside its stadiums.

The sale of alcohol within stadiums will not be permitted, per Reuters. Beers sales outside the stadium will reportedly be allowed only before and after select matches.

"At stadiums, the plans are still being finalized, but the current discussion is to allow fans to have beer upon arrival and when leaving stadium, but beer won't be served during the match or inside the stadium bowl," a source told Reuters.

The question of alcohol sales at the Qatar World Cup has been around since the Gulf Arab state won hosting rights in 2010. While it's not a completely "dry" country (like neighboring Saudi Arabia), the public consumption of alcohol is illegal in Qatar.

Due to these strict regulations, sale of alcohol will be limited to specific times and locations.

"Unlike previous World Cup fan zones, beer won't be served all day long, but at restricted times," the source added.

What do you think of these regulations?