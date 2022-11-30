Look: 'Chaos' Scenarios Coming Into Play At The World Cup

The Group C games of this 2022 FIFA World Cup have the potential to offer more chaos than any in recent memory. But after the most recent goal, things are about to get really head-scratching for millions of people around the world.

For the third and final round of the Group C games, Poland (four points) is playing Argentina (three points) while Saudi Arabia (three points) is playing Mexico (one point). Argentina scored twice in their game for a 2-0 lead over Poland, while Mexico scored two against Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 lead.

If these results hold, Argentina will win the group while Poland and Mexico would be even on points, goal difference and goals scored. So who would advance?

That's unclear at the moment. Due to their previous results, "Fair Play Points" would determine the winner based on the number of yellow and red cards the two teams accumulate. As of writing, Poland leads on Fair Play Points, according to FIFA.

But if the two teams are still tied even after that, FIFA would have no choice but to draw lots to determine which of the two teams advance.

The next goal scored in either game will determine everything for both Poland and Mexico.

If neither game features another goal, everything changes.

