World Shooting Champion Reportedly Found Dead On Monday

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: A general view of qualifying for the Men's 50m rifle 3 positions competition on day ten of the ISSF Shooting World Cup LOCOG Test Event for London2012 at The Royal Artillery Barracks on April 28, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

World shooting champion Jorge Ballesteros has passed away. He was only 39 years old.

According to ABC Deportes, Ballesteros passed away from a gunshot wound to the head. He was found inside his car at the La Vaguada shopping center in Madrid.

Ballesteros was eventually transferred to a local hospital, but it was too late.

His former sponsor, Double Alpha Academy, confirmed this tragic news in a statement.

"His achievements in IPSC were many, but his crowning achievement was his IPSC World Champion title, which he won at the peak of his career," Double Alpha Academy said. "Jorge's friendly personality, kindness and helpfulness in the shooting community will be greatly missed."

Ballesteros was a 17-time Spanish champion, six-time Extreme Euro Open champion and three-time IPSC European champion over the course of his career.

Ballesteros is survived by his wife and two children.

Our thoughts are with Ballesteros' family and friends.