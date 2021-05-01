WR Amari Rodgers Has Blunt Answer For Why He Chose Clemson Over Tennessee

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of last night’s NFL Draft.

Rodgers is now the second generation in his family to make their NFL dreams come true. The wideout’s father, Tee Martin, was a superstar quarterback at the University of Tennessee before he was in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.

As the No. 16 wide receiver recruit in the nation coming out of high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, Rodgers got plenty of scholarship offers from programs all across the country — including his hometown university/father’s alma mater, of course.

But, despite deep ties to the program, Rodgers ultimately elected to commit to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson program. When asked about his college decision after he was drafted on Friday night, the former Tiger gave a blunt answer: he “wanted to win.”

“They did, [Tennessee] offered me a scholarship,” Rodgers said, via Matt Connolly of ClemsonSports.com. “I went to Clemson because I wanted to win, plain and simple. That’s really what I wanted to do. I wanted to go to a program that I knew was a winning program and that I knew I was going to be coached and turned into a player that I knew I could be. Going there with Coach Swinney, with him being a receivers coach at heart, I knew I’d be pushed to be a great receiver every single day by him. Coach (Tyler) Grisham my last year did a great job coaching me up, too. So I knew I was going to be coached by the best of the best and play against the best of the best, so that’s why I went there.”

Through four years with Clemson, Rodgers logged 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns on 181 receptions. He also accomplished his winning goal, helping the team claim a national championship victory in 2018.

Amid the Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay, Rodgers was likely selected as an attempt to appease the disgruntled QB.