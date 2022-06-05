Wrestling Fans Are Debating John Cena's Legacy This Weekend

John Cena waits in the ring to face his opponents during WWE's Monday Night Raw at Rose Garden arena in Portland. (Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images) Chris Ryan - Corbis/Getty Images

It's been nearly a year since John Cena last appeared in a WWE ring. But this weekend fans have been debating where he ranks among some of the best wrestlers of the past 20 years.

On Saturday, an article was published debating Cena is the best wrestler to come out of the famed Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2002. That class included the debut a handful of WWE's biggest stars: Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista (Dave Bautista), Randy Orton and Shelton Benjamin.

In the day since that article was published, fans have begun debating where Cena ranks in that prestigious class. Given that he had one of WWE's longest runs at the very top of pecking order, many are inclined to agree.

But there's still a debate being had. Many believe that Lesnar has been the most dominant, while some are suggesting that Cena and Orton should be tied at the top:

In the 20 years since John Cena's WWE debut, he was arguably the most bankable star since The Rock. He won 15 world titles in WWE and headlined WrestleMania five times.

But like The Rock, Cena soon began attracting the attention of Hollywood and in the mid-2000s started appearing in movies. He has over two dozen movies and dozens more appearances on TV.

It remains to be seen if Cena will have a proper sendoff match in WWE. But his status as one of the all-time greats is assured regardless.

Is John Cena the best wrestler of the past 20 years?