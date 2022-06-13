Wrestling World Reacts To The Concerning Arrest News

Wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday night/early Monday morning in Florida.

Hardy was booked into a Florida jail at 12:45 a.m. ET on driving with a suspended driver's license, and another DUI offense. The DUI offense is his third one in the last 10 years.

He received a cash bond of $3,500, $2,500 of which was on the DUI charge.

He's also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Wrestling fans are a bit concerned for Hardy, especially since he's only a few days away from a match.

"Jeff Hardy is one of my favorite wrestlers ever and it breaks my heart to see him continue to fall victim to his relapses. Addiction is scary. The man needs genuine help to get better and taking him out of Wednesday’s ladder match and sending him home is step number one," one fan tweeted.

"Jeff Hardy: we all love you. Please take care of yourself and be safe," another fan tweeted.

We'll have to see if he's still allowed to wrestle later this week, but it looks pretty unlikely right now.