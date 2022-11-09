Wrestling World Reacts To The John Cena, 2023 Report

John Cena waits in the ring to face his opponents during WWE's Monday Night Raw at Rose Garden arena in Portland. (Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images) Chris Ryan - Corbis/Getty Images

Pro wrestling legend John Cena is reportedly expected to compete at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year, per Wrestle Ops.

2022 is the first season since his debut in 2002 that Cena hasn't appeared in a match for WWE.

The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"Time to start watching again," one fan wrote.

"Hello? AND GOODBYE TO ANYONE STANDING IN JOHN CENA’S WAY," another added.

"Believe it when I see it," another said.

Cena, a 16-time World Champion, has branched out to other career ventures in recent years — including taking the big screen as a Hollywood actor. Given WrestleMania's 2023 Los Angeles location, it makes sense that the 45-year-old legend could be making a return.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place on April 1 and 2, 2023 in Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.