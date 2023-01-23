Wrestling World Reacts To The Steve Austin Announcement

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor/former pro wrestler Steve Austin attends WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on August 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for WWE)

There was a major offer for one of the best wrestlers of all time to fight another one of the best wrestlers of all time.

According to FightfulSelect.com, there was a massive money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle Roman Reigns in a match.

Considering how big this match would be, the wrestling world had a lot of reactions to this report on social media.

"This is a no from me dawg. Reigns vs Rhodes is the money match," another tweet read.

"Half of me hates this. The other half needs to see it," another tweet read.

"My assumption is that they couldn't get rock so they want to have Steve Austin face Roman at WrestleMania instead Roman vs Austin is still a huge money match and will draw eyeballs into WrestleMania if it does happen," another tweet read.

