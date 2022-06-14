Wrestling World Reacts To Tuesday's Jeff Hardy Decision

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images) FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan announced an official decision on wrestler Jeff Hardy.

Khan announced this Tuesday that he's suspending Hardy without pay. He went on to say that AEW does not condone Hardy's behavior, but added that he plans on aiding Hardy in seeking help.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," Khan said in a statement. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

Fans are glad Hardy finally seems to be getting the help he needs.

"this is the right call. i hope he gets the help he needs, and that things like this never happen again," one fan said.

"This is the correct way to deal with it. Jeff needs to get himself sorted and only after he's regained people's trust he can come back. Well done TK for how he's handled this unfortunate situation," another fan said.

"Definitely the best way to go about this. Hope Jeff can get the help he needs," another fan noted.

Hopefully Hardy can get the help he needs and get back to what he does best in the ring.