Wrestling World Reacts To Vince McMahon Payment News

Amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by now-former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the WWE found that personal payments made by McMahon were "higher than previously reported."

Per Variety.com:

World Wrestling Entertainment revealed that two additional amounts totaling $5 million were found on top of the $14.6 million in "certain payments" McMahon made while serving as chairman; bringing the total of his off-the-books expenses to $19.6 million dating back to 2019.

The wrestling world reacted to the damning payment news on social media.

"20 million dollars is a LOT of money," one user replied.

"'First they come after Supreme Leader Trump, who we aren’t saying was set up, but we also are saying he was set up. Now they come after the ambassador of America’s pastime, Vince McMahon. Cancel culture run amok. Nobody is safe. Defund the FBI and woke WWE.' - Fox News, probably," tweeted Nick Mercadante.

"The IRS is going to destroy him," another commented.

"If they are admitting he paid off 19.6 Mill, you can bet the real number is far higher."

The WWE also said it no longer be able to file its quarterly report this week due to these McMahon's unexpected amounts.