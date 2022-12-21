Wrestling World Speculating About Stephen A. Smith Move
The crossover we didn't know we needed?
Per the "Public Enemies Podcast," the "WWE is entertaining the idea of bringing Stephen A. Smith to WrestleMania."
The wrestling world reacted to the possibility of Stephen A. entering the ring on Wednesday.
"MVP vs Stephen A, please!" a fan pleaded.
"I am absolutely bricked about this," another user replied.
We coulda had Stephen A. vs. Malcolm Bivens…."
"BOY DON'T PLAY WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THIS," another commented.
"Someone must have asked the question: 'what’s the worst thing we could do?'”
"I just need him and Booker T to chat it up for several minutes," another tweeted.
"I would love to see him as a heel esque manager of someone. Lashley? Have him get into a mic battle with MVP," another fan laughed.
"This is a huge W even tho i don’t like him sometimes," another tweeted.
Could be fun.