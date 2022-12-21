Wrestling World Speculating About Stephen A. Smith Move

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The crossover we didn't know we needed?

Per the "Public Enemies Podcast," the "WWE is entertaining the idea of bringing Stephen A. Smith to WrestleMania."

The wrestling world reacted to the possibility of Stephen A. entering the ring on Wednesday.

"MVP vs Stephen A, please!" a fan pleaded.

"I am absolutely bricked about this," another user replied.

We coulda had Stephen A. vs. Malcolm Bivens…."

"BOY DON'T PLAY WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THIS," another commented.

"Someone must have asked the question: 'what’s the worst thing we could do?'”

"I just need him and Booker T to chat it up for several minutes," another tweeted.

"I would love to see him as a heel esque manager of someone. Lashley? Have him get into a mic battle with MVP," another fan laughed.

"This is a huge W even tho i don’t like him sometimes," another tweeted.

Could be fun.