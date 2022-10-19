Writer Reportedly Loses NFL MVP Vote For Aaron Rodgers Move

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) keeps warm during a time out during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers made a lot of enemies in 2021 for some of the things he said. But one Associated Press MVP voter who admonished Rodgers publicly may have lost that vote over it.

A rumor has been circulating on Wednesday alleging that Pro Football Weekly executive editor Hub Arkush has been dropped as an AP voter for NFL MVP. Arkush is believed to have violated AP rules by publicly announcing who we would or wouldn't be voting for prior to the ballot being cast.

Back in January, Arkush said that he would not be voting for Rodgers in part because he was "the biggest jerk in the league." Arkush admitted at the time that he's "really not supposed to reveal our votes" and it appears he might be suffering the consequences for it.

Via ProFootballTalk:

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player. Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice. Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don’t approach it the way I do, but others do, who I’ve spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”

Arkush argued back then that Rodgers has carried himself in an inappropriate way. He believes that Rodgers is "a bad guy" and doesn't believe that bad guy can be the league MVP at the same time.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”

The voters disagreed and awarded Rodgers his fourth MVP award at the end of last season. Now unless the rumor is false, Arkush won't have any say at all in whether Rodgers ever wins a fifth.