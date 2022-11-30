Writer Suggests NFL Coach Could Leave To Coach Ohio State

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NFL columnist Joe Rexrode of The Athletic believes Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could leave his NFL post to take over a prominent college football program.

Rexrode thinks Vrabel could return to Columbus and become the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Vrabel was a consensus All-American linebacker for Ohio State from 1993-96 and served as a Buckeyes assistant from 2011-13.

A large portion of Ohio State fans were unhappy with current head coach Ryan Day's performance in this past Saturday's blowout home loss to Michigan. This year's loss marks the second year in a row the Buckeyes have fallen to the rival Wolverines.

Vrabel has established himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. The reigning Coach of the Year and his Tennessee squad are currently 7-4 on the season and in excellent position to make a postseason run.

Would Vrabel really leave his current position to take on a new challenge at the collegiate level?