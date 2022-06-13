WWE Announces 15 Athletes Have Joined Their NIL Program

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WWE continues to expand its unique NIL program.

On Monday, the WWE added 15 names to its "Next In Line" program which launched last year. The group includes a number of NCAA stars across all different sports. Including basketball, football, gymnastics and more.

The newcomers to this year's class are:

• Ali Mattox, Ole Miss Cheer & Dance

• Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State Wrestling

• Tyanna Omazic, Miami Volleyball

• Maliq Carr, Michigan State Football & Basketball

• Mikala Hall, Central Michigan Basketball

• Thunder Keck, Stanford Football

• Derrian Gobourne, Auburn Gymnastics

• Ruben Banks, Arkansas Track & Field

• Chandler Hayden, Tennessee Track & Field

• Zachary Knighton-Ward, Hofstra Wrestling

• Luke Ford, Illinois Football

• Rachel Glenn, South Carolina Track & Field

• Case Hatch, Arizona State Football

• Ericka Link, Elon Volleyball

• Keshaun Moore, Hampton Football

The goal of the program is said to create both educational resources and a career path.

At the end, athletes will also potentially be able to sign on with the WWE. Miami basketball stars, the Cavinder twins, signed on with the program last year.