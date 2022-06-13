WWE Announces 15 Athletes Have Joined Their NIL Program
The WWE continues to expand its unique NIL program.
On Monday, the WWE added 15 names to its "Next In Line" program which launched last year. The group includes a number of NCAA stars across all different sports. Including basketball, football, gymnastics and more.
The newcomers to this year's class are:
• Ali Mattox, Ole Miss Cheer & Dance
• Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State Wrestling
• Tyanna Omazic, Miami Volleyball
• Maliq Carr, Michigan State Football & Basketball
• Mikala Hall, Central Michigan Basketball
• Thunder Keck, Stanford Football
• Derrian Gobourne, Auburn Gymnastics
• Ruben Banks, Arkansas Track & Field
• Chandler Hayden, Tennessee Track & Field
• Zachary Knighton-Ward, Hofstra Wrestling
• Luke Ford, Illinois Football
• Rachel Glenn, South Carolina Track & Field
• Case Hatch, Arizona State Football
• Ericka Link, Elon Volleyball
• Keshaun Moore, Hampton Football
The goal of the program is said to create both educational resources and a career path.
At the end, athletes will also potentially be able to sign on with the WWE. Miami basketball stars, the Cavinder twins, signed on with the program last year.