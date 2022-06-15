WWE Board Is Reportedly Investigating Secret Settlement

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: Triple H, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at the 2,357th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Vince McMahon held on Hollywood Blvd on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

World Wrestling Entertainment has faced a number of scandals and controversies over its many years of operation. But the latest one is coming from within the board of directors itself.

According to the Wall Street Journal, WWE's board is investigating reports of a secret settlement for $3 million involving chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Per the report, this settlement occurred between McMahon and a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

The agreement effectively prevents the woman - a former company paralegal - from discussing her relationship with McMahon, or from making critical statements him.

Per the report, WWE is internally investigating the matter. A spokesperson for the company told the WSJ that the relationship between the two was consensual.

The 76-year-old WWE CEO has been involved in the business side of professional wrestling since he was still in middle school. Vince McMahon rose to prominence as an announcer while working behind the scenes to grow his promotions into a national powerhouse.

But McMahon has also worked to become a player on the national sports, entertainment and even political scenes.

McMahon has also faced a number of serious legal charges and allegations as well, particularly over the past 30 years. Few, if any, have ever gone to trial though.

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out. WWE has declined to comment further on the situation.