WWE Fans Not Happy With Wednesday’s Roster News

A WWE belt.NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Up-and-coming wrestler Toni Storm is no longer with the WWE.

On Wednesday, reports broke that the 26-year-old star had been released. Initially it was uncertain if she’d been fired or if it was a mutual agreement.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Storm requested her release from the WWE and the organization granted her wishes.

Toni Storm was not released because of budget cuts — a common theme as of late. She is one of several rising stars to be released from the WWE this year.

Fans from around the wrestling world were less than pleased with this news of yet another release.

“We should not say what happened between Toni Storm and wwe until the real reason for why she was released comes out. If Toni asked for her release good on her, it’s understandable why she left but If wwe released her for no reason then They got a big problem!” one fan wrote.

“I am absolutely f—— disgusted with this abhorrent company! @WWE have no f——idea what they are doing anymore. To even think that a bunch of lowlife suits sat around a table and came to a decision like this, is utterly unbelievable,” another added.

Storm joined the WWE in 2017 and most recently competed in a WWE live event in Washington D.C. on Dec. 28.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.