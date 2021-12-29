WWE Fans Not Happy With Wednesday’s Roster News

Up-and-coming wrestler Toni Storm is no longer with the WWE.

On Wednesday, reports broke that the 26-year-old star had been released. Initially it was uncertain if she’d been fired or if it was a mutual agreement.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Storm requested her release from the WWE and the organization granted her wishes.

Those that I spoke to within WWE believe Toni Storm asked for her release from the company, though I'm also making an effort to reach out to those close to her. The memo that went out did not list budget cuts as the reason, as has been tradition of late. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 29, 2021

Toni Storm was not released because of budget cuts — a common theme as of late. She is one of several rising stars to be released from the WWE this year.

Fans from around the wrestling world were less than pleased with this news of yet another release.

“We should not say what happened between Toni Storm and wwe until the real reason for why she was released comes out. If Toni asked for her release good on her, it’s understandable why she left but If wwe released her for no reason then They got a big problem!” one fan wrote.

“I am absolutely f—— disgusted with this abhorrent company! @WWE have no f——idea what they are doing anymore. To even think that a bunch of lowlife suits sat around a table and came to a decision like this, is utterly unbelievable,” another added.

TONI STORM TOO?!?!

Are you freaking kidding me?!#WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/xzdJKaupKi — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) December 29, 2021

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm asking for her release from WWE and it being granted??? #ToniStorm #WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/fcMYpjvhpq — YEP! I LIKE WRESTLING® (@yepilw) December 29, 2021

If this was the best WWE could come up with Toni Storm; maybe her talents will be more appreciated elsewhere. I believe in her abilities #WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/u72TGaFUwQ — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) December 29, 2021

WWE: Lets push this young talent, any ideas?… I KNOW! Lets have her get hit with a pie and make it part of her nickname!! Also WWE a month later: This talent isn’t over and it’s clearly her fault. Release! #WWE #WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/QiGLmuOv2j — That Was Three Podcast (@ThatWasThreePod) December 29, 2021

Storm joined the WWE in 2017 and most recently competed in a WWE live event in Washington D.C. on Dec. 28.