WWE Hall Of Famer Underwent Major Surgery Tuesday

NEW YORK - MARCH 18: World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlers Kurt Angle (L) and Triple H attend a media conference announcing the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Square March 18, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Mark Mainz/Getty Images

On Tuesday, former star wrestler Kurt Angle revealed he underwent significant surgery.

From his hospital bed, Angle announced he underwent a double knee replacement. He had a message for his fans, which said the surgery went well and everything was "good" so far.

"I'm in the hospital because I just had new replacements done this morning. I'm feeling pretty good right now, but my legs are numb right now because of the epidural," he said. "I know I have a long road ahead of me and I'm willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before. I want to thank all of you for all of your support, wishes and prayers following my surgery."

Here's the video.

In the caption of the video, Angle detailed the surgery.

"Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!!"

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and is back doing what he loves soon.