WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week.

The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services.

The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has officially joined the WWE stateside. So what’s the problem? Gunther Stark was a real person. To make matters worse, he was a Nazi military commander.

As expected, WWE has abandoned its name trademark.

“WWE has already abandoned their trademark filing on the name Gunther Stark,” reports PWInsider.com. “WWE filed that they had abandoned the registration of the trademark yesterday, 1/19.”

It shouldn’t have taken massive outrage on social media for WWE to learn its mistake. An easy background check would have been sufficient.

“Wrestling companies REALLY need to start searching names for potential talent before filing to trademark,” writes Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. “WWE recently filed to trademark ‘Gunther Stark’ presumably for a new NXT talent. A quick Google search shows that ‘Gunther Stark’ was a military commander for the Nazis…”

Walter will only be known as “Gunther” from now on following the WWE’s change.