WWE Issues Statement On Monday Night Controversy

Wrestling fans couldn't believe what went down on "WWE Raw" Monday night, when superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi allegedly "walked out" on the live broadcast.

The pair's shocking absence from the match forced WWE to address it in a statement posted to its website.

The statement reads:

When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

The WWE went on to explain the reason behind their walking out, before apologizing to its fans.

They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.

It's always a thin line between what's scripted and what's real when it comes to the WWE. However, these statements appear to lean towards the latter.