WWE Legend Announces His Cancer Has Returned

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Professional wrestler 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan attends the 2019 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A WWE legend whose wrestling career has spanned the better part of five decades is set for a rematch with the toughest opponent of his career: Cancer.

In a recent video he shared on Facebook, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced that his cancer has returned. Duggan said that he's preparing to undergo radiation therapy for eight weeks in order to get rid of it again.

The WWE icon said that the doctors are optimistic about his chances of beating it through his treatment. They've even encouraged him to "go ahead and live life."

That said, Duggan admitted that it's a scary time for him and his family. He battled prostate cancer for most of 2021, and was finally declared cancer-free in December after major surgery.

Duggan said that fan support has helped him get through some of the hardest parts of getting treated in the past. He believes that sharing the news with his fans now will help him get through it now too.

"You folks have helped me through an awful, awful lot over the years, many times before," Duggan said, via TMZ. "And sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So, thank you."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been wrestling continuously since 1979, but really became a national sensation in his stints with WWE.

Known for wielding a giant 2x4, his battle cry and chanting "U-S-A" during matches, Duggan has been a fan favorite for decades.

In 1988, Duggan won the inaugural Royal Rumble event. Throughout his career he feuded with other icons of the 80s like Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase and Sgt. Slaughter.

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Our hearts go out to Jim Duggan during this difficult time. Get well soon, Hacksaw!