The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A general view of a WWE match.(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall.

Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news.

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett wrote on his Facebook page.

Hall, who wrestled both under his own name and Razor Ramon, has been in the game since the early 1980s.

Hall underwent hip replacement surgery in 2013. He rose more than $80,000 to help pay for the procedure and other expenses.

Our thoughts are with Scott Hall as he recovers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.