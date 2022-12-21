WWE Reportedly Considering Big Stephen A. Smith Move

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The WWE might be pulling a big-time guest for WrestleMania 39.

According to a report, WWE is entertaining the idea of bringing in ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith to WrestleMania Hollywood.

This report comes after Ric Flair appeared on First Take to promote an upcoming documentary on Peacock.

It led to Smith saying he'd love to be a "heel manager" at some point.

“Listen, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, Paul Heyman, and these guys, I would love to be a bad guy manager," Smith said, via Yahoo Sports. "I don’t wanna be one of those goody-two-shoes guys, I wanna be the trouble-making bad manager. I think I could pull it off. If they want me to be a bad guy manager, no one can touch me. I’m gonna add that as part of my contract. Nobody can touch me! I’m too frail."

A potential role for Smith at WrestleMania 39 would likely drive ratings through the roof since he's one of the biggest sports talk show hosts in the country.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place next April.