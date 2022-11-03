WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE.

The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded.

McMahon resigned from his former position back in July. Some people believed the conclusion of the investigation could open up a possible return for the 77-year-old executive.

But according to recent reports from Fightful Select, a WWE spokesperson says McMahon is "done, done."

“Another longtime WWE employee said that while they initially had reservations, hesitations and fears regarding McMahon’s departure and him possibly quickly coming back, that’s no longer the case,” Fightful reports. “They went as far as to say that everyone in charge realizes that would be a major step back for the company, and that today’s filing instilled even more confidence in those that thought McMahon leaving would be a blow to the company.”

Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) is currently the company's chief creative officer. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is co-CEO with Nick Khan.