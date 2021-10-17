WWE Star Has Brutally Honest Advice For Ronda Rousey

A longtime WWE star had some brutally honest advice for Ronda Rousey regarding a potential comeback.

Rousey, a former MMA star, left the WWE to focus on starting a family. It’s unclear when – or if – the legendary fighting star will make a comeback to the wrestling world.

Lynch, who fought Rousey at the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair, had a blunt message for her rival.

“Don’t [come back], cause I’m still on top, Ronda, you won’t like it. That’s my advice,” Lynch told TMZ Sports.

Lynch was asked about Rousey, as she also took a leave of absence from WWE to go on maternity leave earlier in her career.

That happened in 2020, as Lynch relinquished her title to Asuka. Lynch made her return to WWE this past August after more than a year away.

Lynch beat Bianca Belair in quick fashion to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

“It’s been crazy … It went from zero to 100 real quick. Coming back, and coming back on top after not wrestling for a year and a half. It’s been wild, but it’s been amazing. And, my baby comes along everywhere with me,” Lynch said of her return.