A beloved WWE star passed away at 70 this weekend.

James Harris, who was known to fans as Kamala, has passed away. The former 6-foot-7 wrestler was born in Mississippi and began wrestling professionally in his 20s. Harris wrestled professionally until 2010.

The WWE released a statement on his passing on Sunday:

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.

The wrestling community paid tribute to Harris on social media.

“GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART,” The Iron Sheik tweeted.

“Kamala was one of Hulk Hogan’s better-drawing house show opponents. From late 1986 to early 1987, they did good business. It’s kind of forgotten because it’s right before WM3,” Jim Valley tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Harris’ friends and family.

May he rest in peace.