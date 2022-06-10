WWE Star Undergoes Surgery After Nasty Injury

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 26: Cody Rhodes is introduced during AEW Dynamite on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After four years with All Elite Wrestling, longtime wrestling star Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE but soon suffered a pretty serious injury.

On Thursday, Rhodes' wife Brandi took to Twitter with news on his torn pectoral muscle. She announced that Rhodes has undergone successful surgery and is beginning his recovery.

"The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone," Brandi Rhodes wrote. "Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now."

Rhodes suffered a minor pectoral injury prior to his recent match against Seth Rollins at the WWE "Hell in a Cell" pay-per-view event. But the injury became significantly worse resulting in a full pectoral tear.

Fans could see the effects of the injury on live television as the right side of Rhodes' chest became visibly purple from the damage under the skin.

Cody Rhodes, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and brother to professional wrestler Dustin Rhodes, made his WWE debut in 2007 after several years in developmental promotions.

Over the next 10 years, he would find plenty of success as a solo and tag team wrestler before requesting his release in 2016. After a few years on the independent circuit and at smaller promotions, he became the face of the newly-formed All Elite Wrestling Promotion when it launched in 2018.

Rhodes became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, but left after failing to agree to terms on a new contract with the promotion.

Rhodes returned to WWE after six years this past March when he was Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at Wrestlemania 38. He won the match, setting up a feud with the WWE star.

We hope Cody undergoes a full and speedy recovery!