WWE Star Was Reportedly Involved In 'Bad Car Accident'

WWE star Dana Brooke said she missed Monday's WWE Raw after getting in a "bad car accident" last week.

On Tuesday, Brooke said she's recovering and will return soon in a Twitter post thanking fans who expressed concern over her absence.

"Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me!" Brooke wrote. “The reason why I was not on RAW last night was because I got into a bad car accident [in] the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better."

Brooke, whose real name is Ashley Mae Sebera, currently holds WWE's 24/7 championship. Introduced in 2019, the title can be defended anywhere at any time. As a result, it changes holders frequently, often in the same evening or segment.

A former bodybuilder and fitness model, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013. After starting in the NXT developmental brand, she made her way to the main roster.

Brooke has been building some momentum on WWE's flagship program. Three weeks ago, the 33-year-old scored a major upset over Becky Lynch on Raw.

Hopefully Brooke is OK and back in short order.