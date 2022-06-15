WWE World Debating John Cena's Legacy On Wednesday

John Cena waits in the ring to face his opponents during WWE's Monday Night Raw at Rose Garden arena in Portland. (Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images) Chris Ryan - Corbis/Getty Images

John Cena is without a doubt a legend in wrestling circles, but where exactly will the WWE legend rank when it's all said and done?

On Wednesday, WWE called for fan's to drop a goat emoji if they think John Cena is the greatest of all time. Causing a debate among wrestling fans across the internet.

"He definitely should be considered," one fan replied.

"He's on the Mount Rushmore," another said.

"THE 'REAL' BEST IN THE WORLD," another tweeted in all-caps.

"John is absolutely the greatest WWE superstar of all time," tweeted a wrestling podcast.

"John Cena; Outsold Bruno, Outclassed Hogan, Outlasted Austin, Outperformed Roman Reigns. He’s the best ‘Top Guy’ the company will ever have," commented New Age Insiders.

"No lie Cena had the world in a chokehold for a years it’s hard to say he isn’t the GOAT," another pointed out. "People say [Ric] Flair but he didn’t do it at high level like Cena only person to come close is [Undertaker]."

"Yes," replied Landry Locker. "Carried the company longer than anyone, expanded the brand, generated the most crowd reaction on both ends. Not close and not even one of my faves."

Where does John Cena rank for you?