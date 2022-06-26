WWE World Is Excited For Becky Lynch On Sunday Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins speak onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Today may just be a normal WWE house show in Hidalgo, Texas. But for WWE superstar Becky Lynch, the day also marks a very important anniversary.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Lynch noted that today marks eight years since her debut in WWE. She called it "the most shameful debut in history" but noted that she has accomplished nearly everything she's ever wanted to since then.

"8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history. Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo. Where you've been doesn’t have to indicate where you'll go," Lynch wrote.

WWE fans took to the replies and retweets and expressed great pride in what Lynch has accomplished. Nearly everyone is in agreement that she's now one of the best in the industry:

Becky Lynch spent over a decade training and performing on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2013. She debuted in 2014 and became an immediate fan favorite.

In the years that followed she would reach the top of the card and win some of the biggest matches for women ever. She is a two-time Female Superstar of the Year in WWE, a six-time women's champion in the promotion and won the first-ever women's-only main event at WrestleMania.

Lynch is right when she says she's accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in wrestling.

And WWE fans love her for it.