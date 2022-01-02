WWE World Reacts To Disappointing Roman Reigns News

COVID-19 continues to have a massive impact in all spheres of professional sport.

On Saturday, WWE superstar Roman Reigns announced that he’s tested positive for the virus. As a result, he will be unable to defend his title as Universal Champion in tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible,” he wrote on Twitter.

I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

Wrestling fans were understandably upset by this disappointing news for one of the biggest names in the sport — especially considering his past history as a cancer survivor.

“In all seriousness, I hope that Roman does recover and comes back stronger. This is very scary especially knowing his leukemia situation.mI don’t want anything bad happening to our tribal chief. Get better soon,” one fan said.

“Worried for my champ because of his health and now with covid..yikes! Hope his wife and kids are safe. Get well soon,” another added.

Roman Reigns has faced two separate battles with leukemia. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the superstar stepped away from the WWE and skipped WrestleMania 36 in the interest of he and his family’s health and safety. He returned for August’s SummerSlam later that year.

Before this development, Reigns was scheduled to take on Brock Lesnar in tonight’s matchup. With this COVID-19 cancelation, Lesnar now moves to the Day 1 WWE championship match in what will now be a fatal five-way featuring champion Big E and challengers Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s event will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.