WWE World Reacts To The Plan For Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The WWE world was shocked at last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event when Ronda Rousey lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

But now all eyes are on SummerSlam - one of WWE's biggest events of the year - and more specifically, the company's plan for Rousey at the event.

According to wrestling insider Dave Meltzer the "plan" is for Rousey to face current Women's Champion Liv Morgan at the event. Morgan has been with WWE since 2014 but has rarely been a headliner for events.

That might be why the WWE Universe is so skeptical that Meltzer's info is genuine. Many fans on Twitter suspect that WWE is going to find some way to insert a more mainstream superstar into the mix: Charlotte Flair.

But other fans believe it will be an opportunity for Ronda Rousey to put Liv Morgan over and establish her as a star. Either that or Rousey just trounces her...

SummerSlam is four weeks away but none of the matches involving any of the women have been announced yet. We might very well see the main event between the women announced as early as tomorrow.

It will probably disappoint a lot of people if WWE outright removes Liv Morgan from the spotlight in favor of another match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

But it might be worse if Rousey wins the title right back with ease.

We'll see how it all plays out very soon.