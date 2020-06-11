X-Ray Of Tony Hawk’s Skating Accident Is Going Viral

Tony Hawk is arguably the most-gifted skater of all-time, but even the 52-year-old legend is susceptible to an embarrassing accident.

The legendary skater suffered a nasty skating accident on Saturday. Hawk revealed photos of the finger accident on his Instagram page over the weekend.

This evening, Hawk shared a photo of the X-ray. It’s pretty gnarly.

Hawk revealed that doctors had to cut off his wedding ring in order to operate on his fingers. Thankfully for the skater, he’s got more than enough money to replace it.

“Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job,” Hawk wrote.

The accident occurred on Saturday.

“The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions,” Hawk wrote over the weekend.

Photos of the finger accident are pretty gruesome (click the arrow if you want to see):

We’re glad to hear that Hawk’s fingers are OK.

The legendary skater will probably be back on the skateboard in no time.