X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have gotten some early good news on star receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown had to leave the game against the Texans on Sunday due to a chest injury and didn’t come back in.

Per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, X-rays on Brown’s ribs came back negative and he’ll have more tests today.

#Titans WR AJ Brown, who left yesterday’s game early with a chest injury had negative X-Rays on his ribs, source said. He’ll have more tests today and those can sometimes show more damage. But promising early returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

This should be a big sigh of relief for Titans fans (at least for now) as the team cannot deal with another injury to a star player.

Tennessee already lost star running back Derrick Henry a few weeks ago to a broken foot and it’s unknown if he will play again this season. Receiver Julio Jones is also banged up with a hamstring injury as he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 13.

Brown is enjoying another solid season and is on pace to have his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He already has 615 yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions.

He’s gone over 90 yards three times and it all came over a three-week span in October. The best of those performances was on Halloween against the Colts when he finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The week before against the Chiefs, Brown had eight receptions for 133 yards and a score.

He’s a game-breaker when healthy and very important to the Titans’ offensive identity.