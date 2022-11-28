X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Aaron Rodgers

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers received vaguely optimistic news when it comes to Sunday night's injury in Philadelphia.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (via Rob Demovsky):

"Aaron Rodgers was worried he punctured his lung last night when he was having a hard time breathing, but X-rays did not show that." Adding, "Rodgers will undergo additional testing today on his ribs to see if there are any fractures."

Rodgers was forced to leave the action in the third quarter after suffering a rib injury that was so painful a Packers staff member had to carry the quarterback's suitcase for him as the team left for Green Bay.

The back-to-back MVP completed 11-of-16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game. Rodgers was obviously in some discomfort on his final drive and even apologized to Matt LaFleur on his way out of the game.

"I knew that he was in a lot of pain," LaFleur said following the Packers' 40-33 loss. "This is one of the toughest dudes that I've ever been around, so I don't ever for one second question his toughness, his desire to be out there, his desire to compete. Matter of fact, he apologized to me and I'm like, 'Don't ever apologize to me.' Like, I'll never question that."

Rodgers said as he long as he checks out in his additional tests, he plans to play next Sunday.