X-Ray Results For Matt Carpenter Are Reportedly In

When New York Yankees third baseman Matt Carpenter injured his foot back in August there were legitimate fears that he would not be healthy for the playoffs, let alone the last few games of the season.

But Carpenter's x-rays suggest that there's a very good chance he plays again soon. According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Carpenter's x-rays show that he's healing and should be able to start doing more soon.

Per the report, Carpenter will be standing in on a bullpen today. Hoch believes that the best case scenario would be seeing Carpenter activated during one of the MLB postseason rounds.

Carpenter would be a welcome addition to the Yankees roster for the postseason. When healthy, he's been money, with a dazzling slugging percentage of .727 on the year.

The problem is, Matt Carpenter simply hasn't been healthy this year. He's played in 47 games and has just 154 plate appearances on the season.

But in 128 at-bats, Carpenter has 39 hits, 15 home runs and 37 RBIs. His batting average is .305 while his slashes are all career highs.

Had he been able to play the entire season, Carpenter might have been up there with Aaron Judge himself as one of the AL MVP candidates.

Will Matt Carpenter be back in the Yankees lineup in time for the playoffs? Will he make an impact this October?