X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world with their 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, Jags fans held their collective breathes when the ankle of first overall pick Trevor Lawrence got rolled up on in the first half.

The rookie QB was forced to leave the game for a period following the injury, but was able to return and help keep things close enough for Jacksonville to pull out the win.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared an update on Lawrence’s ankle following an x-ray.

“#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week,” Rapoport tweeted. “X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game.”

Luckily for Lawrence and the Jags faithful, there is nothing too concerning about the first-year quarterback’s ankle.

Following the game, Lawrence told ESPN.com “I’m feeling a little bit better.”

“Scanned it. Nothing concerning there. See how it feels tomorrow and the rest of the week. I’m sure it’s going to be sore. We’ll see. Just get a bunch of treatment and try to get back healthy.”

Lawrence finished the day 15-26 for 118 yards in the low-scoring victory. It’s just the second mark in the W column for Jacksonville on the year.

Duval’s squad largely got the dub thanks to a tremendous defensive performance. Most of which came courtesy of Josh Allen, the defender, who made Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen‘s Sunday a very long one.