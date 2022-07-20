Xbox Teams Up With Vanessa Bryant, WNBA stars For Power Her Dreams Initiative

Xbox's Power Your Dreams platform is ready to amplify the representation of women in sports and gaming. On Wednesday, it officially unveiled its Power Her Dreams initiative.

Power Her Dreams is a visual representation of the hard work women put in to make their dreams come true. The video is narrated by Vanessa Bryant and features WNBA stars Rhyne Howard and Sabrina Ionescu.

In order to put Power Her Dreams into action, Xbox is inviting fans to share their dreams on xbox.com/powerherdreams.

Fans who want to share their dreams are asked to nominate one of the following two charities: Mamba & Mambacita Foundation or Girls Who Code. Between July 20 and Sept. 30, Xbox will donate $10 per dream to whichever foundation is nominated.

Kirsten Ward, Xbox's Vice President of Global Integrated Marketing, released a statement on this powerful project.

"Here at Xbox, we are dedicated to helping uplift and support the next generation of women leaders and their dreams. Whether it’s stepping onto basketball’s highest stage, snagging the spotlight as the next big name in streaming, or captivating a continent with a summer of soccer, it’s fundamental to support amazing female achievements and help bring those dreams into reality," Ward said. "This summer, Xbox is launching programs with the England Senior Women’s Football Team, the France Senior Women’s Football Team, the Atlanta Dream, the NY Liberty, and some amazing talent including Vanessa Bryant, to inspire the next generation of women gamers and athletes to dream big. This will be one of the first steps of Xbox’s commitment to amplifying representation of women in sports and gaming."

Power Your Dreams.

Sabrina Ionescu is understandably honored to be a part of this collaboration.

“I’m proud to be a part of Xbox’s Power Her Dreams campaign and be amongst the powerful women featured including Vanessa Bryant," Ionescu said. "It’s an honor to serve as a role model for the next generation, especially in sports and gaming.”

As part of Xbox's commitment to powering dreams in women's sports, it's partnering with the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty of the WNBA.

On Aug. 12, Atlanta's court will have a select number of dreams displayed on it for its showdown with New York. That's a sight that Dream rookie Rhyne Howard can't wait to see.

"Seeing young people’s dreams written on our Atlanta Dream home court by Xbox is a full-circle moment for me," Howard said. "I hope that this will inspire young people to pursue their dreams and know that they are a force to be reckoned with."

Howard and Ionescu aren't the only stars teaming up with Xbox. 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde is also a part of this special project.

"I’m proud to be included in this group of women who represent strength and have the courage to chase their dreams and invite others to do the same," she said.

Xbox's promise doesn't stop here. In addition to its work with the WNBA, the brand is the Official Gaming Partner of England's Senior Women's Team and has teamed up with UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2022.