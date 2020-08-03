The XFL Has Reportedly Been Purchased By A Prominent Celebrity

The XFL shut down operations earlier this year, but the upstart football league could be looking to make a comeback.

According to a report by Sportico, the football league formerly owned by Vince McMahon has reportedly been purchased by a prominent celebrity.

Sportico reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is part of a group that has purchased the XFL for $15 million.

The deal between Johnson and the XFL was reportedly made hours before the league was scheduled to be auctioned off. Johnson is reportedly part of a group that includes his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

From the report:

Johnson, an actor and producer who played college football at the University of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin. They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife, will be a stakeholder as well. RedBird has made a litany of sports-related investments, including some with ties to the National Football League and its players.

The XFL made a comeback in 2020, led by McMahon, and had some success early on. The first couple of games were fun to watch and had sizable crowds in attendance.

Unfortunately, the pandemic put a major wrench in things, as the league was forced to cancel its inaugural season and file for bankruptcy.

Perhaps the XFL will make an even bigger comeback in 2021, led by The Rock.