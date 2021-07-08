The XFL is coming back, but it’ll be a couple of years before we get to witness the return.

The league announced on Wednesday that it has tabled its discussions with the Canadian Football League. Now, the XFL isn’t planning to re-launch until 2023.

The XFL and the CFL had been exploring a collaboration, but it doesn’t sound like anything will be happening.

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive. While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time,” the CFL said in a statement.

The XFL, which had reportedly been planning to return next year, is delaying its relaunch.

“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football. We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023,” the league said in a statement to the Sports Business Journal.

With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson now leading the XFL, fans are joking about the latest news.

Pictured: The XFL's attempt at a merger with the CFL. pic.twitter.com/PIOEHtWnbs — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) July 7, 2021

CFL fans, meanwhile, are hoping to give their league more support.

Now that the #XFL / #CFL talks have been put aside, it's up to all of us to fill stadiums, bring friends and make the CFL self-sufficient, so that in the future, it's on stable ground. This was a warning shot. Let's do something about it. — BC Lions Den (@BCLionsDen) July 7, 2021

The XFL entertained early in 2020, before shutting down due to the pandemic. It will be fun to see the league back in 2023, even if we have to wait a while for its return.

A longer runway now, but one where they can now begin with many of the ideas we have been hearing the #XFL 3.0 can now be executed. Time to officially hit the ground running with a roughly 2 year stretch to prepare. https://t.co/b7Jh4r9hMr — Zach Keilman (@ZachKeilman) July 7, 2021

Hopefully the league can deliver a sustainable, entertaining product in 2023.