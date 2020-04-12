XFL Player Has Brutally Honest Comment On League Shutting Down

The XFL made the tough decision on Friday to shut down all of its operations.

Thousands of players, coaches and sports workers are now out of a job. The league is not expected to come back.

For an unfortunate select group of people, this was the second time in a year that this happened. The Alliance of American Football league shut down last year.

Charles James II, a defensive back for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and Memphis Express of the AAF, had a brutally honest reaction to the news on Twitter.

“I’m going to Chick Fil A to celebrate getting fired before the season over for the 2nd consecutive year,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’m going to Chick Fil A to celebrate getting fired before the season over for the 2nd consecutive year — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) April 10, 2020

At least he got some Chick-fil-A…

James, 29, played collegiately at Charleston Southern. He spent six seasons in the NFL before spending the last two years in the AAF and XFL.

Hopefully everyone who’s out of work thanks to the XFL can find a new job soon.