Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage.

While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.

"The New York Yankees are acquiring utility man Tyler Wade in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN," Passan reported. "The Angels DFA'd Wade earlier this month. And now he heads back to the team that drafted him and where he spent his first five seasons."

The Yankees drafted Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his debut for the team in 2017 and played in a utility role for the organization over the past few years.

After a brief stay with the struggling Angels, he's heading back to New York.