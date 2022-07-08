Yankees Announce Decision On Aaron Judge Ahead Of Friday Night's Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been dealing with injuries as he vies for a new contract, all while leading Major League Baseball in home runs and runs scored.

But tonight's Yankees game is against the rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. So will Judge be at 100-percent for the biggest rivalry series in baseball?

According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, the answer is yes. Judge is set to return to the Yankees lineup tonight as their designated hitter. He will be batting second.

Through 80 games this season, Aaron Judge has 30 home runs, 64 runs batted in and 65 runs. His batting average and slugging percentage are on pace for career-highs. Roger Maris' franchise record for single season home runs is very much in jeopardy.

But more importantly, Judge is a vital piece to a Yankees team that is 15 games ahead in the AL East and six games up in the race for the top record in the American League.

With the rival Houston Astros surging, the Yankees can hardly afford any slip ups from their recent, brilliant form.

If Aaron Judge finishes this season as good as he's started it, he'll head into 2023 one of the most lucrative contracts in baseball - maybe even all of sports.

Will Judge be running on all cylinders against the Red Sox this weekend?